OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 35,886 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,744 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 105,184 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $21,715,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 24.4% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 533,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 104,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Down 0.3 %

TBCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.