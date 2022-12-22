OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:TYG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.37. 462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,676. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

