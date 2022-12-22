OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $320,000 in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFAC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $772,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RFAC remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Thursday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

