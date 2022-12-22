OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $17.14 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 364.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,619 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 14.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.92. 39,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

