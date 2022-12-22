OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys 10,201 Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.13% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 45.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 11.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR remained flat at $10.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.25.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

