Osmosis (OSMO) Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $355.76 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

