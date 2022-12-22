O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $827.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $827.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $833.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $816.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $730.19. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

