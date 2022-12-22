Optimism (OP) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Optimism (OP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $195.07 million and $44.97 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $884.81 or 0.05303506 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00491494 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.44 or 0.29121263 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
