Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 9,905 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,073 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 4.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 935,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 68,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

