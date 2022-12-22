Oppenheimer & Close LLC Purchases Shares of 69,800 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 0.11% of Orion Engineered Carbons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

