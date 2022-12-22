Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 1.8% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 157,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

