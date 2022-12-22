Oppenheimer & Close LLC Grows Stock Position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAL. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SAL traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 13,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,848. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $179.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

