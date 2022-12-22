Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 575 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,173. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

