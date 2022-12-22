Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 367,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 887,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 384.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 330,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 186.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 504,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 328,494 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 2,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,504. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

