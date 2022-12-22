Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 76,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,621. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

