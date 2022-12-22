ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

