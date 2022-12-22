ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,702 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

