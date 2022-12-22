ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 26,126 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,011,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 889,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.