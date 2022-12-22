ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,153 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

