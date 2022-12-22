ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 158,814 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,814 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

