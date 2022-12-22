Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 117,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

