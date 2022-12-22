Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Nucor stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
