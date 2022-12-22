Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.