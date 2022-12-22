NFT Price Tops $0.0172 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $633,483.85 and approximately $34.23 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00225310 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01709902 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

