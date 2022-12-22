NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.