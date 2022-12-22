NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.51. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.