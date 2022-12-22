New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.82 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Black Hills worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. 2,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.