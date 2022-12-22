New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2022 – New York Community Bancorp is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2022 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – New York Community Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – New York Community Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 779,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,635,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

