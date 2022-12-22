New Potomac Partners LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,832. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.85. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

