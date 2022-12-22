New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 25,015 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.81. 39,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

