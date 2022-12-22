New Potomac Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,235. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

