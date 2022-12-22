New Potomac Partners LLC Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

NYSE LH traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

