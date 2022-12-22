New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.