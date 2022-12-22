Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Sells 7,311 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $46,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,260,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,572,524.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.21. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. Analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 11.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

