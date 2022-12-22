NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut NETSTREIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE:NTST opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 500.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,499 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

