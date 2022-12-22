NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 88.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.