Nervos Network One Day Volume Reaches $755,919.36 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $72.06 million and approximately $755,919.36 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,852.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00387989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00874587 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00097843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00597307 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00265274 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.