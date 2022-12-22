NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.28 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $53.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 18% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00007806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022187 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.30720849 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $44,981,205.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

