Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $89.10 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $89.10 million and approximately $915,686.63 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,858.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00388898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00871385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00098002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00597513 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00265113 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

