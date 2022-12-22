Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.02

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 707354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,679 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $89,767.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 360,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,679 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $89,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 360,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $66,807.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,294 shares of company stock worth $308,149. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 54.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 106,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

