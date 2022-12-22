My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 5,556 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IEFA opened at $62.08 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90.

