My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 29,563 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,563 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

