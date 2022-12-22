My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 52,427 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 233.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,407,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

