My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $172.87 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

