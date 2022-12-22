My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $487.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

