My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

