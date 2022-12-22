My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $268.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.