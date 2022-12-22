My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $641,885.86 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $797,419.68 and $641,885.86 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.01463500 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008937 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019760 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.63 or 0.01701114 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

