MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$66.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$57.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$63.96.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

