Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Kercheville Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 5.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mplx by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after buying an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,432,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mplx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after buying an additional 529,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. 9,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,220. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.47. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

