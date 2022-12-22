Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 6,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 115,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Moxian (BVI) Trading Down 9.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones.

